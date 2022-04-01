The Learning Tree Elementary School gym is getting full to overloaded with items to be sold during its Sunday yard sale fundraiser. People have brought furniture, clothing, home-built bird feeding stations and a large variety of other items. The school is at 300 South Tibbs Road. This yard sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The public is urged to come and find the valuables here,” Principal Twila Brown said. “Some even with the price tags still on them! Proceeds will go for the needs of the school and its students.”
For more information, call (706) 278-2736 during school hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.