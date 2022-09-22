The Learning Tree K-8 Elementary School holds its annual indoor yard sale on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. Tibbs Road.
Items for sale include books, furniture, clothing, household items, accessories and much more. Some clothing items may still have the price tags on them.
Proceeds from this sale provide assistance to help students attend Forest Kindergarten.
For more information, call (706) 278-2736.
