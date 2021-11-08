Leef joins Hamilton Physician Group - Cardiology

Dr. George Leef says cardiology is exciting to him.
“It’s not enough to just know what’s going on with someone’s health,” he said. “What excites me is that, in cardiology, there’s a lot we can do.”
Leef is a non-invasive cardiologist at Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology.
He says his patient care philosophy is based on serving as an adviser.
“I see my role as understanding what the patients’ concerns are, why they’ve come to see me, and then providing my best guidance on how to address their problems,” he said.
Leef attended medical school at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, completed his residency training in internal medicine at Stanford University in Stanford, California, and his fellowship in cardiology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
He said he appreciates the logical, mathematical nature of cardiology.
“The cardiovascular system is driven by physics, pressures and flows, and once you understand it, it all fits together beautifully,” he said. "It just makes intuitive sense to me.”
In his spare time, Leef enjoys playing classical piano. He has been playing piano since age 4.
“I really like that Hamilton is a place that is growing, expanding and actively offering the best in cardiology care,” Leef said.
To schedule an appointment with Leef, call Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology at (706) 226-3434.
