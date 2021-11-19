Lesche meets, plays Dalton-themed 'Mock Jeopardy!'

Twenty-two Lesche ladies and two invited guests gathered at Dalton State College's Roberts Library for the group's October meeting.
After a short business meeting, the program "Mock Jeopardy!" was played. Chairman Melissa Whitesell explained instructions and rules for playing the game. Categories of historical nature in Dalton included "Homes and Landmarks"; "Business and Industry"; "Famous Daltonians"; "Clubs and Organizations"; "Churches"; and "Authors."
President Carol Lumpkin took answers and kept scores. The winner of the game was Kathryn Sellers.
The door prize winner was Hollis Gregory.
Last but not least, Lesche's own "poet laureate" Dot McCrory read one of her now famous poems.
Lesche Women's Club is open to new members. Annual membership dues are $50. Regular meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Roberts Library. Announcements are listed in the Daily Citizen-News Community Calendar. For more information, call Barbara Smith at (706) 278-3483.
Lesche is the oldest literary women's club in Georgia. It was founded in 1890 by Gertrude Manley Jones.
