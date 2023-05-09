The Lesche Woman’s Club has selected its 2023 scholarship recipients. Jazmine Ayabar, Emily Hobbs, Anna La, Kelly Mashburn and Valeria Ramirez will receive scholarships from the oldest ladies literary club in Georgia, founded in Dalton in 1890.
Ayabar, a senior at Southeast Whitfield High School, is class valedictorian and her school’s DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Good Citizen. She plans to attend Duke University and major in computer science.
Hobbs, a senior at Murray County High School, is a Georgia Merit Scholar. She plans to attend Valdosta State and major in communications with a focus on American sign language.
La, a senior at Dalton High School, designs websites and has a podcast. She plans a triple major in economics, marketing and international business. She has applied to a number of colleges but has not yet made a final decision.
Mashburn, a senior at Dalton High School, has been a scholar-athlete all four years of high school. She plans to attend Piedmont University and major in elementary education.
Ramirez, a senior at Coahulla Creek High School, is senior class salutatorian and volunteers at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. She plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in industrial engineering.
