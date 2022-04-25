The Lesche Woman’s Club has selected its 2022 scholarship recipients. Rylie Abernathy, Emma Ferguson and Karen Lopez will receive scholarships from the oldest ladies’ literary club in Georgia, founded in Dalton in 1890.
Abernathy, a senior at North Murray High School, is president of the student council and is her school and region Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen. She plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in communications.
Ferguson, a senior at Dalton High School, was named the United Way of Northwest Georgia Youth Volunteer of the Year in addition to participating on her school’s literary and tennis teams. She plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in biomedical engineering.
Lopez, a senior at Dalton High School, volunteers at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia and as a translator at the elections office. She plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in science education.
