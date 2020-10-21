Garrett Hughes, a member of Coahulla Creek High School's class of 2020, was named a 2019-20 Georgia Scholar, and he credits the achievement to lessons he learned through cross country and the Boy Scouts of America.
As a freshman, Hughes began "at the bottom" of his high school's junior varsity cross country team, but reached the varsity the following year, and he closed his final season ''second on the team," he said. He "invested more in the strategy of running, worked hard in practice, and did all the little extra things."
That rise "was a big motivation for me, because I knew if I could do it in running, I could do it with all the other things I wanted to do," he said. It also "felt good to start that low and work up to get that good."
Hughes "improved so much from his freshman year to his senior year that it's incredible, (and) I can say he's a hard worker, but that really is just a small part of who Garrett is," said Shannon Coley, Coahulla Creek's cross country coach. "He's humble, determined and competitive."
"He's going to give you his best and stay silent and focused doing it," Coley added. "You absolutely won't hear him complain about the difficulty of a workout: He just does it and gives it his all."
Hughes joined the Boy Scouts in fifth grade, and in December 2019 he earned his Eagle Scout Award.
"That was a lot of work, and getting it done was a big accomplishment," he said. "When people hear" Hughes is an Eagle Scout, "they know I'm a hard worker."
His Eagle Scout project entailed constructing ramps for cats to reach the high windowsills of the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia's new building.
"I built one for each room, I designed the ramps, and we got wood from Lowe's," he said. He also constructed two benches for the Humane Society's courtyard area.
Assisting the Humane Society was natural for Hughes, since he'd been volunteering with the organization for years.
"You're doing volunteer work but having fun at the same time," he said. "I have a personal connection to the place, and they've done a lot for me, so I wanted to do something for them."
His time in Boy Scouts also taught Hughes the importance of "not quitting," he said. Especially in middle school, youth are liable to give up when adversity strikes, but Hughes realized "one bad day shouldn't break you."
Hughes discovered he'd been selected as a Georgia Scholar when he began receiving congratulations from teachers, he said, noting, "It was a nice surprise, and it felt good."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
Hughes was a member of Coahulla Creek's peer leadership class as a junior and senior.
In his first year, the focus was on projects — Hughes coordinated a trunk-or-treat event, complete with face painting, carnival games and an abundance of candy — while the following year he concentrated on buddy programs, he said. Hughes had elementary and middle school buddies with whom he regularly ate lunches and joined them on the playground.
Hughes is studying math at Georgia Tech, and "I always wanted to go there," he said. "Both my parents went there, so it's always been a dream."
Though Hughes was "naturally gifted in math," his freshman year math teacher, Billy Singletary, "inspired me to love math," he said. Singletary, who taught Hughes three of his four years at Coahulla Creek, "talks about how great math is, how you have math everywhere, and he lives math."
"I want to be like him," Hughes said. "I want to be a math teacher myself, (ideally) as a college professor."
Hughes "has been fascinated by the ways that mathematics predicts as well as underpins so much of how the world works," Singletary said. "As a student, Garrett recognized that seeking to understand and apply deeply the concepts that were presented to him was valuable."
"While some students were focused on high grades, Garrett took risks and figured out things before we got to them in class and even some things well beyond the coursework," Singletary added. "I know that Garrett will use his knowledge of mathematics and statistics in whatever path he chooses in life as he seeks to make the world a better place."
Coley is similarly confident about what Hughes will accomplish in the future.
"I always say there are two types of people, doers and doubters," Coley said. "Hughes is a doer (who) will be successful no matter what he chooses to do in life, and I promise you he will never choose the easy way unless it's the right way."
