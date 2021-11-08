Dalton Parks and Recreation Department graduated its fourth leadership class on Friday. Level-UP is a youth leadership development program purposed to nurture leadership potential.
Community leaders engage with young leaders as speakers and mentors, while program facilitator, Audrey Simmons (with the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department) empowers participants to develop their integrity, attitude, commitment and vision to become a more effective leader in their school, home and community.
Mentors for the fall class were Lupita Finney (Dalton Parks and Recreation Department), Jasmine Gilreath (Dalton Police Department), Latasha Heflin (attorney), Nicholas Hill (Dalton Police Department), Leslie O’Neal (Dalton Police Department), Jacqueline Perez (Dalton Police Department) and Gary Sheats (realtor).
Speakers for the fall class were Dalton Police Department employees, Eva Rodriguez (Shaw Industries) and Whitfield County Magistrate Court Judge Rodney Weaver.
The next LEVEL-UP class begins in March 2022. Call the Mack Gaston Community Center for enrollment at (706) 278-8205.
