Level-UP Youth Leadership Program recognizes mentors

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department's Level-UP Youth Leadership Program recently recognized its mentors.
Level-UP is a 10-week leadership program for youth in the seventh through twelfth grades. The program has several components, including mentorship.
Audrey Simmons, assistant manager of the Mack Gaston Center, is grateful for the mentors who committed to four weeks of one-hour, weekly meetings with the recent Level-UP graduates.
The next session is in March 2021. If you are interested in being a mentor, call Simmons at (706) 463-2414 or (706) 278-8205.
