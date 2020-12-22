Level-UP Youth Leadership Program recognizes mentors

Contributed photo

Pictured are mentors in the Level-UP Youth Leadership Program. From left are Lt. Juan Martinez, Whitfield County Sheriff's Office; Lisa Hughey, Dalton Parks and Recreation Department; Dalton Police Department officers Joshua Bethune, Steven Johnson, Keidric Johnson; and Latasha Heflin.

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department's Level-UP Youth Leadership Program recently recognized its mentors.

Level-UP is a 10-week leadership program for youth in the seventh through twelfth grades. The program has several components, including mentorship.

Audrey Simmons, assistant manager of the Mack Gaston Center, is grateful for the mentors who committed to four weeks of one-hour, weekly meetings with the recent Level-UP graduates.

The next session is in March 2021. If you are interested in being a mentor, call Simmons at (706) 463-2414 or (706) 278-8205.

