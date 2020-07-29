Levitt receives authority's Life Member Award

Harvey Levitt, a former operations manager at the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority (DWSWA), has been awarded the Solid Waste Authority of North America's (SWANA) Life Member Award by the International Awards Committee and the SWANA Board of Directors.
SWANA awarded Harvey "for (his) long involvement and contributions to the Solid Waste Association of North America and to the field of municipal solid waste management." This award also gifts Harvey with a full membership in SWANA and its chapters, without charge, from this point forward.
Levitt has more than 25 years of experience in solid waste management in both the private and the public sectors. He helped create the Target Recycling program that helps all Whitfield County schools and more than 250 community businesses participate in recycling. He served for 18 years at DWSWA, overseeing a very successful solid waste management program, before retiring in December 2012.
Georgia Chapter President Suki Janssen nominated Levitt for this award and described "how training participants love (his) 'patient, kind and calm demeanor and solid waste knowledge.'" Levitt had previously received the Professional Achievement Award-Public Sector from the Solid Waste Association of North America.
The prestigious SWANA Life Member Award may only be given to one member per year. Consideration for the award includes the member's length of service, commitment to SWANA and its chapters, and superior commitment and service to his employer. After his dedication and valuable impact for DWSWA and the community, Levitt is fully deserving of this award.
