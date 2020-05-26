Lewallen wants to evaluate Whitfield County programs and spending

Dan Lewallen says he has friends who work in Whitfield County but live in Catoosa, Murray and Walker counties.
"I started talking to them and asking why they don't live here," he said. "I got one of two answers: taxes and quality of life."
A Whitfield County native, Lewallen is challenging incumbent Greg Jones in the June 9 Republican primary for the District 4 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. No Democrat qualified.
Lewallen said "the heart" of his campaign is evaluation.
"There's a lot of things citizens don't have the answers to, a lot of things I don't have the answers to," he said. "We need to look at each program and see what is working, what needs to be improved and how we can save money."
Lewallen said he believes that if programs are properly evaluated, it should be possible for the county to cut taxes while improving the quality of life for county residents.
"Quality of life is very important, especially in the south end of the county," he said. "If you go to the south end of the county, what is there to do for a family that has kids? If they want to take part in recreation programs, they have to drive all the way to Westside or all the way to Varnell."
Lewallen is a retired federal air marshal who studied at Dalton State College and Columbia Southern University
"Right after high school, I joined the Army and went to the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm," he said. "After I got out, I came back to Dalton and worked for the Dalton Police Department for 10 years."
After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Federal Air Marshal Service was rapidly expanded and Lewallen joined it.
"I was assigned to the Atlanta field office of the Federal Air Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security," he said. "I'm retired now. I have a small cattle farm out here on the Westside. I'm in the process of trying to open a restaurant here on the Westside."
Lewallen said two of the programs he particularly wants to evaluate are the Carbondale Business Park and the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority.
"We've spent millions of dollars on the business park, and we have two tenants, two tenants who have gotten tax abatements and other incentives," he said. "Can we do better? Are there local companies that would move in there? As for the Joint Development Authority, I want to make sure county taxpayers are getting their money's worth from that."
Early voting is underway in the elections office in the county courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 5. Early voting will also be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
