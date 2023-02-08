AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that certified physician assistant Melodi Lewis-Carvour has joined AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Chatsworth.
Lewis-Carvour joins Dr. Joy Nwadike, certified women's health nurse practitioner Kristi Cobb and the care team at AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Chatsworth, which provides comprehensive women’s care for all stages of a woman’s life.
Lewis-Carvour is dedicated to providing whole-person care that heals your body, strengthens your mind and uplifts your spirit. She treats adolescents and adults of all ages, keeping each patient’s whole health in mind.
“I have worked in other specialties and am never happier than when working in women's health. It is very rewarding following a pregnancy to term and watching the joy a new life brings to a family,” said Lewis-Carvour.
Lewis-Carvour earned her bachelor of science in Medical Science from Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi, West Virginia. She is certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Lewis-Carvour is now seeing new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call (706) 879-5770.
