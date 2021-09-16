At the first Friends of the Library Book Sale on Saturday since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons were grateful for the sale's return.
"I'm delighted they're open again," said Patricia Edwards. "I can get a lot of books by my favorite authors at a very low price."
Chase Davidson and his wife Erin were regulars at the book sales at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library before they went on hiatus, and "they always have great deals," he said. "I like to read everything — and they have everything here — and it's a way to support the library."
"Whatever we make here goes back into the library in various ways," said Annelle Scott, a Friends of the Library member. "We are 'friends' of the library, and we try to be friends" in every way possible.
Generally, the Friends of the Library conducts these sales the first Saturday of each month — the next is slated for Oct. 2 — but "we haven't done it in a year-and-a-half" because of the pandemic, and "we've lost thousands of dollars, (so) we're ecstatic to be back," said Dot McCrory, another Friends of the Library member. "We pray we can continue."
"I called for months asking when" another sale would be offered, said Kacie Barrett. "The community needs this."
Geri Geren "didn't have anything left to read" with the book sale paused, he said after replenishing his supply. "I only read about the Civil War."
"I minored in Civil War history, and I'm interested in how it began, causes and effects," he added. "It's amazing — ridiculous, but amazing."
Numerous used books, as well as audiobooks and equipment, were available at drastically reduced prices, with proceeds benefiting the library’s staffing, programs and collections. The library had limited offerings during the pandemic, but reopened for in-person services last month. More information on the library, including event calendars, can be found online at https://ngrl.org/locations/dalton-whitfield/.
Barrett picked up several children's books for her grandchild, as she wants to encourage literacy, and reading books "is a great way to spend quality time" together, she said. "There are so many books to" choose from at the sale.
Chase Davidson snagged "a bunch of classical books," while Erin chose several cookbooks and a Bible, he said.
"Reading is something you have to deliberately sit down and do it, and it's exercise for your brain."
While working, Edwards "didn't have much time for reading," but she's made it a priority in retirement.
"I sit and read instead of getting into trouble," she said with a laugh. She enjoys murder mysteries — "Agatha Christie is one of my favorite authors" — and "it'll take me awhile to get through the seven" books she purchased.
