Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library officials brought out arts and crafts, mascot Pete the Cat and -- of course -- books last Thursday during a kickoff party for the library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
Samuel Thompson "loves to read -- he can't get enough books -- and he loves books," said his mother, Kathryn, who attended the event with her 3-year-old son. "Our whole family reads as a group, and his older brother," Kevin, 7, "did 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, and it was a fun experience."
"I think (reading at a young age) helps a lot with their IQ and learning in general, how quickly you pick up things," Kathryn Thompson said. "Read with them at a young age -- and read often."
The program is only one of numerous offerings from the library Thompson appreciates, as "we come here for Move & Groove on Tuesdays, and we've been coming to the library since Kevin was 2," she said. "We love the library, and the programs Lizzy" Gregory Stuckey, youth services manager, "does are remarkable, amazing, quality and so well thought out."
Lis Fraire brought sons Aaron, 3, and Cristian, 2, as "we signed Aaron up (previously), but with the (COVID-19) pandemic, we haven't had a chance to sign up Cristian, (since) he was just a baby when we started with Aaron," Fraire said. "Both have showed an interest in books, and we want to encourage that."
This event and program are "wonderful, because reading really helps them learn quicker," Fraire said. "We try to encourage education."
She's particularly thrilled the library recently added many books in Spanish as she's emphasizing bilingualism with her children.
"My generation has lost that, but I want them to be fluent," she said. "Now, we don't have to buy so many (Spanish) books, (because) we can check them out, instead."
Emily Elliott brought her 16-month-old son Oliver, a "great opportunity for him to get out of the house and meet new friends," she said. "We come to Move & Groove on Tuesdays, and we both enjoy that, so I thought we'd come see what this was about."
"I think it's great, and reading has definitely impacted our family," Elliott said. "My family is in education, and I worked in the library at the University of North Georgia for a year or two."
"We used to track" reading for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten "on paper, but now there's an online option (ngrl.beanstack.org), and even an app," said Stuckey. Youth who complete 1,000 books before kindergarten are awarded a backpack of books and school supplies, among other recognitions.
And all kinds of relatives, not only parents, are encouraged to read books with youth as part of this program, she said.
"It takes a village."
