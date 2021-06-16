Library has Take-and-Make kits available

Contributed photo

Lots of love for the community went into these Take-and-Make kits, staff at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library said. In the last month, staff members have prepared and delivered 2,850 Take-and-Make kits. You can pick up free activity kits designed for children ages infant to 4 or 5 to 10 at any of these feeding site locations around Whitfield County on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Cedar Ridge Elementary, Dawnville Elementary, Dug Gap Elementary and Eastside Elementary. These sites are open to everyone. The library also has free kits for little ones, kids, teens and adults available at the library for pickup. Keep a lookout for new kits for all ages this July at the library.