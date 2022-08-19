On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will reopen Saturday service hours to the public. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Saturday.
The library plans to increase hours open to the public as new library staff are hired and mandatory staff training is completed. The next step is offering extended evening service hours for one day per week.
"We are encouraged by the support of local library funding agencies and we look forward to reestablishing all library services in the near term," Director Darla Chambliss said.
See our website ngrl.org for the most up-to-date hours at your favorite branch in Calhoun, Chatsworth or Dalton.
