Library system announces branch closings for the holidays

Due to the public health emergency and out of an abundance of caution, the branches of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System will suspend services from Dec. 24 until reopening on Jan. 7.
The branches are the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Calhoun-Gordon County and Dalton-Whitfield County are currently offering curbside services Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 5 p.m. The Jan. 7 curbside services reopening date will feature a new curbside service location at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
The temporary closure at Thanksgiving allowed library staff members to meet the stringent health screening requirements for building entry after the holiday.
The library staff, members of the board of trustees and library system Director Darla Chambliss send wishes for the happiest of holidays and a healthy New Year.
