Library system announces closures

Due to current guidance from public health officials and in the interest of protecting the populations we serve, library officials are issuing the following service modifications and suspensions.
All Northwest Georgia Regional Library System locations will be closed to the public, no curbside services or computing will be available, after Tuesday at 6 p.m. close of business.
Effective Wednesday and continuing until the crisis in the Whitfield, Gordon and Murray County areas has lessened, library system officials will monitor the public health situation and reopen curbside services, book returns and outdoor computing as soon as it is possible to do so safely. The library staff and board of trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System wish you a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday.
Service modifications
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System will waive fines for any items due to the library system during this time, and will not charge any additional fines for the duration.
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System will provide expanded wireless access in the libraries' parking lot for patrons to use mobile devices in their vehicle. Please follow all social distancing rules in parking areas.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System will continue to follow recommendations from public health officials and the governor’s office as the crisis progresses. Library users can stay updated on changes to library services at https://ngrl.org and the library's social media.
For more information, please visit the website or contact Director Darla Chambliss at dchambliss@ngrl.org.
