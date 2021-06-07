Library system board to meet Tuesday

The Board of Trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, serving Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, will hold a called meeting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St. in Dalton. This meeting is open to the public.

