The Board of Trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, serving Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, will hold a called meeting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St. in Dalton. This meeting is open to the public.
Library system board to meet Tuesday
