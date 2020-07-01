Library system receives CARES Act grant to offset coronavirus costs

Area libraries have received a big boost in their efforts to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System recently received a Georgia Humanities CARES Act emergency operations grant. The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization law that was signed by President Donald Trump in March. The grant is administered by the nonprofit Georgia Humanities.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System includes the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library. All three libraries are currently closed because of the coronavirus but the Dalton-Whitfield County and the Calhoun-Gordon County libraries are offering some services, such as curbside service.
Kathryn Sellers, a library system board member, said the grant is for $15,000 and will be used at all three libraries. She said books that are returned must be quarantined for a certain period of time. She said the grant will be used to cover the expenses of those quarantines.
