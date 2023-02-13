Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has announced a new constituent services program. The Statewide Field Representative Constituent Program divides Georgia’s 159 counties into three regions with a dedicated constituent services representative for each.
“To support our constituent services office at the Capitol, I am happy to announce that we will have three dedicated representatives to ensure that Georgians around the state have access to our office, resources and staff,” said Jones. “I recognize that constituent issues are not uniform across our counties, cities and local communities. Each community in Georgia, from the mountains to the coast, is impacted by unique issues. Our dedicated representatives will travel the region meeting with citizens, local leaders and other stakeholders. This is one resource of many we plan to implement to ensure we serve all of Georgia’s citizens.”
T.J. Hudson will oversee the Statewide Field Representative Constituent Program and serve counties from Morgan to Echols. Luke Hetland will serve as field director for North Georgia, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. Ben Garcia will serve as the West Georgia field director. Each representative will hold weekly mobile office hours throughout their assigned regions and will respond to constituent requests and questions. Community members will be able to contact their designated representative for event and meeting attendance.
Please visit this dedicated page (https://ltgov.georgia.gov/constituent-services/statewide-field-representatives) for contact information for each representative, Georgia’s map detailing each region and a constituent contact form. The page will be updated with future meetings, town halls and other events held in each region throughout the year.
