Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ statewide field representatives will be hosting mobile office hours for constituents in the local communities. On Wednesday, Luke Hetland, North Georgia field director, will be at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St. in Dalton, from 1 to 3 p.m. Please RSVP to Hetland at Luke.Hetland@ltgov.ga.gov.
For more information on the field representative program, please visit https://ltgov.georgia.gov/constituent-services/statewide-field-representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.