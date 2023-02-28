NOI

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ statewide field representatives will be hosting mobile office hours for constituents in the local communities. On Wednesday, Luke Hetland, North Georgia field director, will be at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St. in Dalton, from 1 to 3 p.m. Please RSVP to Hetland at Luke.Hetland@ltgov.ga.gov.

For more information on the field representative program, please visit https://ltgov.georgia.gov/constituent-services/statewide-field-representatives.

