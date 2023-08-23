Officer Caleb Morang was honored as the Dalton Police Department’s Officer of the Month for July after his role in solving a series of burglaries and fraud cases. Morang received the honor at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission.
Morang was selected for the honor for going the extra mile while investigating a fraud case at the Shugart Road Walmart. Morang was following up on the incident that had happened several days before when he realized the suspect was back inside the store.
“He had a photo of the suspect and while he was there talking to staff at Walmart, he realized that the suspect was actually there inside the store,” Assistant Chief Chris Crossen said while presenting the award. “He identified him visually and was able to apprehend the suspect after a short pursuit.”
Morang took the suspect to the Police Services Center and interviewed him. Instead of focusing solely on the one credit card fraud case, Morang soon realized the suspect had been much more busy.
“(Morang) was able to identify that he was also a suspect in several burglaries and other cases around the city,” Crossen explained. “Due to not just looking at the case he had in front of him and taking charges on that case but also following up and consistently striving to look to take the case further, he was able to clear up multiple cases that we had been looking into. Because of this, there were approximately eight burglaries and several financial transaction card fraud cases that were cleared because of (Morang’s) great work.”
Morang is a seven-year veteran of the Dalton Police Department, joining in March 2016. He was also honored with the department’s Life Saving Award in 2018.
New firefighter commended for off-duty heroism
Firefighter Charlie Davis only graduated from the Dalton Fire Department’s Recruit School in April, but he already has one life-saving effort on his record. Davis was honored at the meeting with a commendation for his heroism while off duty last month.
The incident happened on July 15 when Davis was traveling across East Nickajack Road in Catoosa County while off duty. Davis saw people performing CPR on a person on the side of the road and stopped to help.
“Firefighter Davis stopped and assumed control of the situation,” Fire Chief Todd Pangle said. “He performed a quick assessment and then began performing compressions on the victim.”
Davis told a bystander to call 911 and have Catoosa County Fire sent to the scene. While waiting, Davis continued performing CPR while preparing the person for advanced medical care. After Catoosa County firefighters arrived and placed an AED (automated external defibrillator) on the person, Davis continued to assist with chest compressions until a LUCAS chest compression device could be applied. The person received five shocks from the AED before EMS arrived.
After the person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Davis’ work was not done. He took the person’s wife home and made sure she was OK.
“Afterwards our personnel contacted the hospital to check on the patient and we learned that not long after arriving at the ER the patient was alive and was actually alert and talking,” Pangle said.
Rookie officer earns Life Saving Award
Police Officer Jennifer Nunez didn’t wait long before making a positive impact on Dalton. She wasn’t even out of the Dalton Police Department’s Field Training Program when she performed CPR on a man during an emergency call, helping to save his life. Nunez was honored with the department’s Life Saving Award for her efforts.
The incident happened on July 16, less than two months after Nunez joined the police department. Nunez and her field training officer were sent to a call of a man who was unresponsive in his front yard. When they arrived they found the man lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing. Nunez assessed the man and began performing CPR.
“As we know in CPR, the earlier you get that process started, the better the chances of that person surviving are,” Crossen said while presenting the award. “Because of her actions that day, and then passing that off to the more advanced medical care when EMS arrived, they were able to bring a pulse back.”
“Without a doubt, her field training officer feels that her steps that day and beginning that quickly and her quick actions ... led directly to the preservation of life,” Crossen continued.
In a letter of commendation for Nunez, Chief Cliff Cason noted her actions “reinforce the values and mission of our department in that we aim every day to provide a safe environment with professional quality police service.”
Receiving the Life Saving Award continues what has already been a monumental week in Nunez’s young law enforcement career — she completed field training and earned solo status as a patrol officer just two days ago.
The Dalton Public Safety Commission is composed of Chairman Truman Whitfield, Alex Brown, Terry Mathis and Anthony Walker.
