Life-saving recognition photo

Antoine Simmons, center, a Hamilton Sports Medicine-certified athletic trainer, was recently recognized at a Whitfield County Board of Education meeting for performing CPR and stabilizing an athlete who had collapsed after a run. Simmons is the athletic trainer at Coahulla Creek High School. From left are Kevin Roberts, director over Hamilton Sports Medicine; Simmons; and Ryan Bonanno, Hamilton Sports Medicine manager.

 Contributed photo

