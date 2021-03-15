New Hope Elementary School capped a week-long National Read Across America celebration recently with a literary parade, as students marched through the hallways dressed as their favorite book character while carrying those books.
"This is a big tradition at the school, and we definitely see an increase in (students) coming to the library for books this week," said Ashley Langford, the school's media specialist. "Families get involved, helping (students) plan costumes, so that puts the focus on literacy" in the home, too.
"I love how every book is a different adventure," said fifth-grader Emerson Crossen, who joined her friends and fellow fifth-graders Charlotte Ledford, Madisyn Martin and Sydney Smith in dressing up as a character from one of their favorite books, "The Wizard of Oz." "Every single book is different and has a (unique) story to tell."
"I like fiction, mostly," said Martin (the Tin Man). "It's a bit of an escape from reality."
For Smith (the Scarecrow), reading "is very calming, and it helps when you're stressed," she said. "You can imagine being part of a story."
The National Education Association launched Read Across America Day on March 2 in 1998 to encourage children to read. It's since developed into a year-round program, with special celebrations in March.
Crossen (the Cowardly Lion), Ledford (Dorothy Gale), Martin and Smith have coordinated costumes for their school's literary parade for several years, said Smith. "I liked (it) best when we were 'The Three Little Pigs' and the Big Bad Wolf."
"The Wizard of Oz" was a natural selection this year, since all four students enjoy the book, and a couple of them already had costumes, said Ledford. "I like the message that everyone is different, and that's (worth valuing)."
Martin's favorite aspect of the book is "obvious," she said with a grin as she gestured to her costume. "The best part is when Dorothy meets the Tin Man."
The group tries to match costumes to their individual appearances and personalities when they dress up, Martin added with a giggle. For example, Ledford was a felicitous fit for Dorothy, because her "chaotic personality makes her the most likely to get sucked up by a tornado."
The literary parade is "fun to look forward to," said Crossen. "It's always fun to plan what we're going to do."
There's "a lot of creativity with costumes, and some kids in the older grades do group" efforts, like "The Wizard of Oz" crew, Langford said. "We encourage that creativity, they bring their books (that correspond to costumes) to share with their classmates, and it's just a great way to (show them) how much fun reading can be."
