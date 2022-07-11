Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference while having a fun night with friends? Do you also value every child’s right to live in a loving home free from violence?
If so, you will not want to miss the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center’s third annual “Little Black Dress” event on Friday, Aug. 5, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at The Weaving Room at The Mill. This event will have music, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages and door prizes. The amazing atmosphere at The Weaving Room at The Mill will help ensure the night is full of fabulous fun and lasting memories.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. The crisis center has provided shelter and services to area victims of domestic violence for almost 43 years. The agency offers a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter and outreach services and awareness to victims as they strive to create a violence-free home for both themselves and their children. Often times these services, along with the support of family and friends, are instrumental in assisting these families as they embark on their journey toward peace and happiness. All services at the center are provided free of charge to families seeking safety.
By attending this event, you and your friends will be helping to provide comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence. Tickets are $45 for general admission and $60 for VIP admission. Tickets are not available at the door.
To purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/little-black-dress-tickets or call the crisis center at (706) 278-6595.
You can also visit and like the crisis center’s Facebook page for news, event updates and ticket giveaways. Tickets are limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.