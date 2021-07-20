Little Black Dress event will benefit Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center

Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference while having a fun night with friends?
Do you also value every child's right to live in a loving home free from violence?
If so, you will not want to miss the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center's second annual Little Black Dress event on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 at Walnut Hill Farm.
This ladies-only event will have music, dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvres, beverages and door prizes. The amazing atmosphere at Walnut Hill Farm will help ensure the night is full of fabulous, fun and lasting memories.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center.
The crisis center has provided shelter and services to area victims of domestic violence for almost 42 years.
The agency offers a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, outreach services and awareness to victims as they strive to create a violence-free home for both themselves and their children.
Often times these services, along with the support of family and friends, are instrumental in assisting families as they embark on their journey toward peace and happiness.
All services at the center are provided free of charge to families seeking safety.
Tickets are $60 for general admission and $75 for VIP admission.
Tickets, which are limited, will not be available at the door.
To buy tickets, go to www.nwgafcc.com or call the crisis center at (706) 278-6595. You can also visit and like the group's Facebook page for news, event updates and ticket giveaways.
