Little Free Pantry

Dalton's First Presbyterian Church has established a Little Free Pantry that is free and available to anyone in the community experiencing food insecurity. Modeled after Little Free Libraries, the pantry makes non-perishable food items available at no cost to anyone in need. Signs posted in English and Spanish encourage users to "Take what you need, leave what you can." The free pantry is a project of the church's Mission Team and is on the Whitfield County Courthouse side of the church grounds. The church is at 101 S. Selvidge St.

 Contributed photo

