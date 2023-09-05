Every year the Creative Arts Guild's Festival includes great live entertainment in addition to the wonderful art and artisan crafts, kids and multicultural activities, and food. This year’s Festival is no exception.
Live music performances start Friday night, Sept. 15, during the ticketed Festival 2023 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton (https://bit.ly/F23PreviewParty). Blair Crimmins and The Hookers will play live ragtime jazz while Preview Party guests are enjoying the exceptional art in the Indoor Patron Exhibit and sample the delicious Taste of Dalton treats served by favorite local restaurants.
During both days Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, Festival 2023 will feature a number of local and regional musicians at the performance tent on the Guild campus.
Playing on Saturday, Sept. 16: Cris Bravo, Kilough, Ariel Omarzu, Rachel McIntyre Smith, Social Folk and Guild music students.
Playing on Sunday, Sept. 17: Andy Giles, Sam Steadman, Nueva Delta featuring Yunuen Meza, The Jonathan Beam Trio and Call Me Spinster.
Throughout those two days on the Multicultural Children’s Hill, representatives of the countries being highlighted will present performances reflecting the culture of those regions of the world.
Don’t miss Kofi Mawuko, African drummer; Mexican folkloric dancing with Marcos Gomez and Ariadna Ascencio and Ensamble de Mexico; Music with Kids by Anna Faith; Indian folkdance by Prerna Patel, Sushma Patel and Aayesha Patel; a scene from "Charlotte’s Web" performed by ACT (Artistic Civic Theatre) II Players; Brien Engel on the glass harp; story reading by regional library representatives; Bollywood dance by Megna Murali; Hawaiian and Tahitian dance by Dawn Mahealani; and more. There will be activities for kids of all ages that will take them on a journey around the world without leaving the Guild grounds.
On Saturday the 16th at 2 p.m. the Festival will feature Ballet Dalton performing dance selections from "The Snow Queen," the Guild Dance Department’s annual winter ballet. The dancers will also perform other ballet and contemporary works choreographed by Guild Dance Program staff and guest instructors.
More information about Festival 2023 is available at www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild's page on Facebook or by calling (706) 278-0168.
