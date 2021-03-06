The Dalton Utilities lobby, at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway, is closed until further notice.
"We apologize for any inconvenience," according to Dalton Utilities.
As a reminder, you can choose one of the following options to make your utility or OptiLink payment(s):
• Kiosks (Dalton Utilities drive-thru, Loa Bakery and La Providencia)
• Pay by text
• E-bill
• Pay by phone at (706) 529-0001
• Pay online
• Bank draft
For more information about these options, please feel free to call (706) 278-1313 or (706) 529-1313, or visit www.dutil.com.
As always, the 24-hour outage line at (706) 278-1313 is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time.
