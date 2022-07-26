The American Legion Post 112 holds a flag-burning ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event is at the American Legion at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. Proper disposal of the American flag is an integral part of the American Legion ritual. The Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags was passed in 1937.
“Flags which are faded, tattered and worn are unserviceable and should be retired from life with respect and honor,” American Legion Post 112 Commander John Wilson said. “Also, flags that have been used for the decoration of graves should be collected after any special service, inspected, and if worn and unserviceable, to be properly destroyed.”
Wilson invites and encourages veterans and the public to attend and bring flags that are worn, faded or torn. Flags can also be dropped off out front of The American Legion in the flag box or brought in and given to someone. The office is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact the American Legion at (706) 226-5120.
