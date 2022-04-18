American Legion departments and posts are encouraged to sponsor Youth Cadet Law Enforcement programs in cooperation with their local police department, state police or highway patrol.
The program provides first-hand experiences and insight into the operations of law enforcement agencies. The program also affords these highly motivated young people an opportunity to consider law enforcement as a potential career choice.
Recruitment of high school students, both male and female, representing all communities and backgrounds in the state is one goal of the program. Once these young people have been selected to attend the program, the law enforcement community is challenged to present a program that will instill an understanding and respect for law enforcement professionals and their techniques.
The cadets attend classes consisting of building searches, an active shooter, high risk stops, alcohol/drugs, nutrition, Americanism, citizenship, Taser and more.
The program is available to male and female high school students who have completed their junior year of high school and are in good academic standing. They should be of good moral character and possess a desire to learn more about the law enforcement profession. Their high school should recommend students who meet these qualifications to local posts who are sponsoring the Youth Law Enforcement Cadet program.
Neither The American Legion nor any local law enforcement agency in any way imply that by attending this program the cadets will automatically qualify for law enforcement training after the completion of high school. It serves as an orientation to career possibilities in some aspect of criminal justice.
American Legion Post 112 conducts a Youth Law Enforcement Cadet Week June 13-18. If interested, contact your city or county School Resource Officer (SRO) or American Legion Post 112 at (706) 226-5120.
