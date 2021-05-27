Local American Legion to host Memorial Day service on Monday

A Memorial Day service will be held at the American Legion Post 112 in Dalton on Monday at 11 a.m.
John Wilson, commander of the local American Legion, said all departed veterans will be honored during this special service.
“We will read the names of all who have passed this year," Wilson said. "The Dalton Fire Department will ring a bell after each name is called. This recognition is to honor our departed heroes during this special time. Lunch will be served after the service. This program is open to members, veterans and the public to help us honor our own.”
Every year, the American Legion Post 112 celebrates Memorial Day. Flags are put out at the Whitfield County Courthouse with the help of volunteers. If there are too many flags to fit in the usual location, the others will be put in the new grassy area between the parking garage and the courthouse.
Wilson said the plan is to put the flags out Friday at 7 a.m.
“The flags will stay up for the three-day holiday and will be retrieved on Tuesday, June 1, in the afternoon and early evening depending on the number of volunteers willing to help," Wilson said. "One of our members, George Lo Greco, is in charge of the flags. He does a great job and with 12 buggies full of flags, he will appreciate all the help he can get.”
Contact Lo Greco at (706) 260-6611 if you can help.
Wilson also noted: “If it is raining Friday morning, the flags will not be posted. Hopefully, the flags can be put up — but if it rains after they are put up, they will not be taken down until the next dry day around 3 p.m.” For more information, call the American Legion Post at (706) 226-5120.
