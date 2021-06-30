Local American Legion to host Veterans Appreciation Day on July 4th

American Legion Post 112 in Dalton hosts a Veterans Appreciation Day on Sunday, July 4, at the post at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave.
“We want to show appreciation to our veterans by hosting this special event on this special day. July 4th is the day we celebrate our Declaration of Independence from Britain,” said Post Commander John Wilson. "We celebrate and support veterans, past and present, who have been instrumental in helping to build a better future.”
Wilson invites all veterans and their families to come out and enjoy all the festivities. The Veterans Appreciation Day begins at 5 p.m. There will be games and prizes. A cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans and potato salad begins around 7:30 p.m. In addition, there will be entertainment. After the fun, games, entertainment and meal, everyone will go to the back of the building, put out chairs and watch the fireworks.
For more information, call (706) 226-5120.
For those interested in joining the American Legion, eligibility is as follows: “If a veteran has served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and has been honorably discharged or are still serving, he or she is eligible for membership in the American Legion! Because eligibility dates remain open, all active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces are eligible to join at this time, until the date of the end of hostilities as determined by the government of the United States. U.S. Merchant Marine are eligible only from Dec. 7, 1941, to Dec. 31, 1946 (World War II).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.