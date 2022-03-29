CHATSWORTH — "I am very happy that the Murray Arts Council is bringing more of the fine arts to our community," said Kristi Sitton, one of the artists who exhibited in the weekend's Local Artists Show. "Everyone has some type of art they love, whether it is music, theater, dance or visual art, and the (arts council) gives us a place to come together and enjoy it."
More than 100 pieces of art were on display at the Murray Arts Council's Local Artists Show, including several by featured artist Mayelli Diaz Meza.
Meza "was in our first artists show (in February 2020), and we love her art," said Lori McDaniel, president of the arts council. "I love that we have her art here — we have such a high Latino population (locally) — and she's just fabulous."
Meza recently completed a mural — "Our Community" — on one of the outdoor walls of the Oakwood Cafe, and her work was highlighted in a November exhibition at the Creative Arts Guild. Meza leads "sip and paint" classes in the community — including one for the Murray Arts Council Saturday night — teaches art to children, paints backdrops for theater productions and helps coordinate arts events locally.
It's actually decorative face painting that "helped me practice my line work, according to Meza, an aesthetics instructor, professional makeup artist and muralist. "You have to have a good, steady hand."
Michael Thompson, "truly a local artist from Murray County," also displayed his work, as did Mary Ashe, who "owns the salon across the street from us," McDaniel said. McDaniel saw Ashe's artwork in Cuts and Company Salon and told Ashe "you need to be in our local artists show."
Vic Webb's digital slideshow of his graphic art was "one of my favorites of this exhibition," as were Sara Bethea's "fascinating" works, McDaniel said. Mike Clark's wood carvings also impressed McDaniel, "it's beautiful, intricate work."
Ashli Solinger had three pieces in the show, including a 3-D papier-mâché chicken created by upcycling a basket, said the Murray County High School art teacher. The second was also upcycled, a jar on a pedestal with a landscape scene on the inside "supposed to give the illusion of rolling hills and grazing sheep — I needle-felted the sheep."
"I enjoy taking objects that others may not see as having any value and breathing new life into them, so to speak," Solinger said. "I look at objects and see what they can become, not what they used to be."
Her "third piece is a picture frame that has felted mushrooms 'growing' out of it," she said. "I felted the mushrooms and the foliage in the frame."
Sitton painted a blue heron on a beach and submitted it for this show, said the North Murray High School art teacher.
"I have always been inspired by nature so most of my work depicts landscapes, plants and animals."
Solinger spoke of "leading be example."
"I feel that as an art teacher it is important to set an example for my students, (as) I want them to feel comfortable sharing their art and placing it in shows and exhibitions, so I should be willing to do the same," Solinger said. "I guess you could say that would be 'leading by example.'"
"I think it is important to be involved and support the arts in the community in which I work," Solinger added. "It gives the community that I serve a chance to get to know me outside of my role as just an educator, (and) I am glad to see events like this one take place, (as) it allows me to share my art with others and get exposure and feedback."
Middle and high school students in Murray County Schools will be spotlighted in a Murray Arts Council exhibition April 7-9. The council is a nonprofit arts agency serving Chatsworth and Murray County, and more information is available on the council's Facebook page or at murray-arts.com.
