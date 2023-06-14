During the recent celebration and fundraising event Spring for the Arts, which provides arts programming in all local schools as well as in Creative Arts Guild programs, Amanda Brown, Guild executive director, recognized longtime patron Ken White for his tremendous contributions to the Guild and to the arts in general in our community.
Brown began her remarks relating how White had serendipitously become involved with the Guild. A mutual great friend of the arts, Jackie McEntire, had reached out to White during her time of involvement with the Guild to ask for his expertise and advice in support of a few financial projects.
“Although Ken considered himself a sports guy and not someone who identified with the arts, he generously agreed,” Brown said.
As he became more involved, longtime Guild patron Ann Farrow encouraged White to continue his relationship with the arts in Dalton and before he knew it he had joined the Guild's Board of Directors, eventually serving as the chair and even continuing as a board emeritus member.
White has served our area sports and athletics during his lifetime with involvement with the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department, Dalton State College, Reinhardt University and Christian Heritage School. His impact is known keenly by these groups.
White has reflected that while he did not know much about the arts before his involvement with the Guild, what he observed in artistic minds surrounding the organization is something he recognized from his experiences with athletes: an endless drive and pursuit of high quality, an underlying passion for the work at hand and commitment to the beliefs and mission that support the work. Upon this observation and understanding, his relationship with the arts and the Guild blossomed.
Brown continued, “Upon beginning work at the Creative Arts Guild in 2014, I found a wonderful organization needing some well-directed focus in a number of areas. I was introduced to Ken White by our board president at the time of my hire, John Wilson, and was immediately struck by Ken’s knowledge and expertise in all of the areas the Guild needed attention.
"Ken quickly became an invaluable resource to me in my role as executive director, and has become a personal mentor and friend. Ken championed the board and me as we collectively worked to refresh the foundational elements of the Guild’s governance and operations, and building from the ground up we pushed through all of the work that needed to be done to get us back in best working order — and eventually we landed in a place that allowed us to have some fun!
“Ken’s trust and support for our dream to combine dance with music as we introduced a new and grand initiative, the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra, was truly affirming. Ken’s belief in our dream and willingness to support what felt like, and certainly was, a gigantic lift for the Guild served as a fire that kept us energized through the year-long process of arranging a score, hiring musicians and seeing the project through its first performance weekend.
"In addition to making dreams, like our orchestra, come true, Ken has supported the Guild through a variety of building renovations and repairs, sculpture garden improvements and upkeep, land acquisition and most recently the addition of a fun, playful, artistic stripe to our building. To say we are grateful for Ken is an understatement.”
Brown then formally dedicated the Guild’s Arts in Education hallway in honor of Ken and Myra White and presented Ken a beautiful commemorative sculptural award “in acknowledgment and appreciation for all of his love and support for the Creative Arts Guild and the arts in Dalton.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.