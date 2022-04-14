History buffs and book lovers won’t want to miss a local award-winning author’s visit to Dalton State College.
Kimberly Brock, an author of Southern fiction, will discuss her latest book "The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare" on Monday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. in Brown Hall, room 105. The event is free and open to the public.
Based on real history and alternating between the story of war widow Alice searching for identity in the 1940s and excerpts from Eleanor Dare’s "Commonplace Book" and the tale of her harrowing survival, "The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare" explores the meaning of female history and the sacrifices mothers make for their daughters.
Brock's debut, "The River Witch," was an Amazon bestseller featured by both national and international book clubs and included in multiple reading lists and praised by RT Reviews and Huffington Post as a “solemn journey of redemption, enlightenment and love” and evocative of “the stories of Flannery O’Connor and Carson McCullers.” Brock was honored with the prestigious Georgia Author of the Year Award in 2013 by the Georgia Writers Association.
Formerly Kimberly Babb of Rocky Face, Brock graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School. She is the founder of the Tinderbox Writers Workshop and has served as a guest lecturer for many regional and national writing workshops including at the Pat Conroy Literary Center. She lives near Atlanta with her husband and three children.
Brock’s visit is part of the Authors Talks: A Writer's Series sponsored by the English Department.
