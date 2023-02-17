Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains hosts its annual “Big Night Out” casino fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Weaving Room at The Mill, 825 Chattanooga Ave.
Tickets are $150 or $250 per couple, which includes $1,000 in chips per person and an open bar. Enjoy blackjack, roulette, craps, poker and a silent auction with professional dealers and unlimited chip rebuys. Prizes are awarded to the top three players.
Cocktail attire is requested. The event is for those 21 and older. For tickets, go to bbbsngm.org.
