February is Black History Month, and local observances kick off Saturday at the Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center.
The center hosts an Appreciation Day for its supporters and friends for an afternoon of tours, door prizes, light refreshments, music and fellowship from 1 and 4 p.m. Membership applications will be available. Admission is free; however, donations are greatly appreciated. The Emery Center is in downtown Dalton at 110 W. Emery St.
The center is regularly open for tours Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Blood Assurance hosts a blood drive at the Mack Gaston Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community center is at 218 N. Fredrick St.. Each donor will receive a blanket. Donors are encouraged to eat a good meal, drink plenty or water and avoid energy drinks before donating. They must bring an ID.
The Emery Center will participate in Super Museum Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. The statewide event is sponsored by the Georgia History Festival, a project of the Georgia Historical Society.
Along with a variety of historical artifacts, the Emery Center will share a recent donation of vintage dolls and a mural of "The Great Migration." Members of the Emery Center board will give tours of the former Emery Street School. Admission is free.
There is a gospel concert at Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Mack Gaston community Center. The concert includes Black history facts, and Matthew Hipps, associate professor of political science at Dalton State College, is the keynote speaker.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Whitfield Remembrance Project and the Emery Center sponsor a Black Heritage Tour of Dalton. Dalton legends and resident historians Curtis Rivers Jr. and Henry Parks will share African American history and experiences of the four Black villages of Dalton. These four villages now only exist in memories and stories. Come out and hear these interesting stories.
The bus tour is from 4 to 6 p.m. Prior to the bus tour, the Emery Center is open for tours starting at 1:45 p.m. Admission is free for both tours, however, donations are welcome.
Registration is required for the Black Heritage Tour of Dalton. There are about 25 seats left. To sign up, call or text (423) 605-1674. You may also sign up by emailing silvav@myndhs365.com.
The second annual Dalton-Whitfield NAACP Health Fair is at the Mack Gaston community Center from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 18. There are free health screenings and health information.
There is a Black history quiz bowl Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. in the Mack Gaston Community Center. There will be youth, middle and high school students, and adult, 18 and older, divisions. No more than five people per team. Teams must be registered by Feb. 12. Contact Marisa Kelley at (913) 426-7870 for more information.
The Black History awards banquet is Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The meet-and-greet starts at 6:30 p.m., and the banquet starts at 7.
The banquet honors Dalton's Black-owned businesses for serving the community for 30 years of more.
Call (706) 278-8205 to purchase tickets. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 12. The event is free for children 5 and under.
