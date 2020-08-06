Local blind author invites others into his world with books

"We differ, blind and seeing, one from another, not in our senses, but in the use we make of them, in the imagination and courage with which we seek wisdom beyond the senses." — Helen Keller
Rocky Face's Andy Stoner has become a prolific writer, and while completing multiple books is an achievement on its own, the accomplishment is made even more extraordinary by the fact he's legally blind.
Stoner, a graduate of Berry College, found the inspiration for his books in memories of entertaining his baby sister by improvising various games, songs and stories when he was young, he said. "My parents adopted an infant when I was 18, and I was in charge of entertainment."
Hand puppets were part of that entertainment, and some of those characters created decades ago appear in his books for children, he said. A friend suggested he include a blind character, as well, and he followed that advice.
His first book to be published, "Mr. Lollypop Makes a Friend," was released last year and can be found on the typical book websites, including Amazon, Google Play and Walmart. He's now hoping to publish several more books, which target various age ranges.
He aims to entertain, naturally, but also to educate, and "if the parents read it to their kids, it's like dual education," he said. He wants youth to understand it's OK to ask people about their disabilities, because "there's nothing to be embarrassed about."
Though "a lot of people let their disabilities define their life, he's never done that," said Stoner's mother, Patricia. "I've always been very proud of him."
In "Mr. Lollypop Makes a Friend," the eponymous character spots a blind cat attempting to cross the street and tries to save him. The cat, Rufus, explains the blind and visually-impaired can do much more than Mr. Lollypop believes, and he proves it by taking Mr. Lollypop through his daily routine, which includes trips to the bank, the fish market and the post office.
Often, individuals don't understand disabilities, Andy Stoner said. While training with a seeing-eye dog in New Jersey years ago, a woman asked him "how they teach those dogs to read."
It also irritates him when he's with someone and the person they are interacting with talks only to that person, rather than to Stoner, he said. "It's like, 'Hello, I'm here.'"
An aunt, Marsha Treadwell, did the illustrating for "Mr. Lollypop Makes a Friend," including even more brilliant details than Stoner imagined, and he's "tickled pink" with the finished product, he said. Also a sculptor, Stoner writes the way he sculpts, "just running with an idea," so it's a credit to Treadwell she could match his thoughts with her drawing.
He's written additional manuscripts that feature characters with other disabilities, as well as "The Lollypop Kids Go to Camp," a chapter book which addresses everything from bullying and discrimination to fear of swimming and nature survival tips, he said. That's something of a tribute to his grandfather, who — despite having to quit school in the fourth grade to provide for his family as the oldest son of 15 children — later went back for a degree, carved out a career and was a noted outdoorsman.
Like William Faulkner, who, in explaining his reasons behind creating the fictional Yoknapatawpha County as a setting for many of his novels, noted that he "created a cosmos of my own (where) I can move these people around like God, not only in space but in time, too," Stoner has created an entire world for his characters, giving them families, daily routines and jobs.
And Stoner enjoys conjuring those details, then weaving them into his playful universe, he said.
"I work it all out in my head before I put it on paper."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.