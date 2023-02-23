Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

A shower or two possible this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.