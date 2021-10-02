"We're supportive of the community, we're supported by the community, and we are part of the community," said Eliza Alfaro, who was providing sweet samples and information about La Esperanza Bakery during Wednesday's Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Business Expo.
"Why wouldn't we be part of this and represent who we are?"
This annual chamber event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but it's "too important to people" to skip another year, said Rob Bradham, the chamber's president. Consequently, the expo moved outdoors to the First Baptist Church of Dalton parking lot from its usual spot inside the Dalton Convention Center, and "we appreciate our exhibitors and attendees" attending.
Members of the public were able to interact with more than 100 chamber member businesses, and those chamber members could network with one another. The event also featured a job fair in hopes of addressing the local labor shortage, a Cookout on the Corner luncheon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and the chamber's awards banquet.
This is "a very valuable event for the community and a way to get seen" for businesses, said Krista Long, owner/operator of the Raspberry Row specialty gifts shop. "I think the future is brighter than it ever has been."
This "community is absolutely headed in the right direction," said Bill Davies, who has been chairman of the Greater Dalton Chamber Executive Board for the past year. "I've seen the business community pull together in really difficult circumstances (the COVID-19 pandemic), and businesses are thriving."
Davies, market president for BB&T/Truist, handed over the chairman's gavel to his successor, Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State College.
"I'm honored to fill his shoes, because he has set a high bar for all of us," Venable said. The chamber's focus during the next year will be on "education, small businesses" and other areas but, more than anything else, "pushing through and out of COVID-19."
"We need to make sure businesses continue to succeed, because we need this community to stay thriving," Venable said. "As president of Dalton State, I know it's in our best interest for this community to be successful, and I can't get over how many new businesses I've seen come to Dalton since I came here six-and-a-half years ago."
Inflated, a balloon shop at 309 E. Morris St., and RemmVisions, a video production company, are two of those new businesses, both opening in the past six months, and their owners were on hand Wednesday to share their stories. Inflated also did all the balloons for the staging area where the awards were announced.
"We're not just a balloon shop," said Eunice Miranda. "We make art out of our balloons."
Her husband, Remy, is behind RemmVisions, and the couple have even paired up multiple times for events, with him shooting video and her delivering balloons.
"We're celebrating joy one balloon at a time," and "if you have a story to tell, we'll help you tell your story," he said. "We're staying busy."
It's "going well, and we've had lots of support from the community," she said. Wednesday's event "is good exposure for us, and it's (neat) to be here and part of it."
Cafe Leon, which opened five months ago at 229 N. Hamilton St., is another new business that was looking for potential new customers.
"I hope" being at the expo will raise awareness and "get our name out there," said owner/operator Crystal Reyes. "We started out slowly, but it's picking up" as more people realize the cafe is open downtown.
"We're a full bakery," as well as offering waffle bites, bowls, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, tortas and tostadas, all from family recipes, Reyes said.
"We've been wanting to do this for years — (my husband) and I worked our whole lives, and we want to provide our (four) children something of their own — but I lost my husband last year (to COVID-19)."
"My daughter, Felicia, turned 18, and said, 'It's time'" to open the restaurant, Reyes said. "It's exciting."
La Esperanza Bakery isn't new — it has operated in Dalton since 2000 — but exhibiting at the chamber expo the past few years has "brought us a lot of attention," said Alfaro, a manager. "Lots of people didn't even know what Mexican bread" — a specialty of the bakery's — "was" but have come to enjoy it because of the bakery.
"It's not so sweet, but not too salty" either, Alfaro said. "It's something in-between and good flavor for that morning coffee."
The bakery offers much more than Mexican bread, and "we've brought a lot more tastes" to the community, she said. For example, "we have over 70 different pastries."
