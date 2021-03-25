The Anna Shaw Children's Institute (ASCI) hosts the sixth annual North Georgia Autism Conference on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Dalton Convention Center. ASCI follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Temple Grandin, internationally known spokesperson with autism, will be the keynote speaker. Grandin's story was featured in "Temple Grandin," a movie about living with autism and using her unique talents to revolutionize practices for the humane handling of livestock.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to have Dr. Temple Grandin address our community on living with autism and using unique skill sets to overcome challenges," said Lindsey Coker, ASCI educational resource coordinator. "Dr. Grandin is a leader in both the animal welfare and autism advocacy movements, and we are thrilled to have her."
The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
Presentations will include the latest studies, findings, empirically-based strategies and interventions.
The mission of the North Georgia Autism Conference is to:
• Educate parents and caregivers, educators, professionals and transitioning teens and young adults on the autism spectrum, and others about autism spectrum disorders.
• Present the latest studies, findings, empirically-based strategies and treatments.
• Advance the skills of professionals and others who work with the autism community.
• Help connect educators, parents/caregivers, self-advocates, young adults with autism professionals and others.
• Showcase autism-related service providers, help them connect with those seeking services and also collaborate with other organizations in our community.
Participants can choose from 20 different sessions on five different tracks: educators, parents, young adults, clinicians/medical providers and Spanish-language led.
For more information, please contact Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org.
