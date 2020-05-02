While Gov. Brian Kemp allowed a shelter-in-place order to expire Thursday, he extended a public health emergency declaration scheduled to end on May 13 until June 12.
That leaves the state's social distancing guidelines — to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) — in effect for at least another six weeks, and local governments are making plans on how to conduct their meetings while adhering to those guidelines.
The Dalton City Council will hold its first meeting since the shelter-in-place order ended on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. While the order was in effect, council members held virtual meetings closed to the public but live-streamed on the city's Facebook page. Council members plan to return to the council chambers on Monday and to open the meeting to the public. But there will be some changes.
City Communications Director Bruce Frazier said they plan to mark off areas so that people who attend will maintain a 6-foot distance from each other while seated. That will limit the number of people who can sit to about 40.
"During a typical meeting session we usually don’t have a huge crowd of people in the council chambers, so we should be able to maintain adequate distancing," said Frazier. "We don’t anticipate live-streaming this meeting, but we are going to do some work to test some stuff during the meeting to test the possibility of streaming future meetings."
Some council members said they plan to push to make sure the city does live-stream its meetings going forward.
"If you read the governor's guidelines, shelter-in-place still exists for those 65 and older, those who are immunocompromised, those who care for people who are immunocompromised. The list goes on," said council member Annalee Harlan. "That's a large percentage of Whitfield County's population."
Council member Gary Crews said he thinks it is important to live-stream meetings even if there is no public health emergency.
"That's something we should be doing, so that people who can't attend can keep up with city government," he said.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners has met by teleconference for the past six weeks or so and those meetings have been live-streamed.
"We just don't have room in our conference room (in the Wells Fargo building) to meet and to maintain social distancing," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter.
The next commissioners meeting is Monday, May 11, at 6 p.m. It will be live-streamed at the county's website at www.whitfieldcountyga.com (click on the Commission Meeting Live Stream link) and it can also be live-streamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
Members of the public can submit questions to be asked during the public comments section of the commissioners' meetings at CountyConnect@whitfieldcountyga.com.
Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan said he will hold his May meeting, which takes place on Tuesday at 9 a.m., via Zoom. The link will be posted on the county's web site and Facebook page on Monday. The meeting will not otherwise be open to the public.
In Varnell, Mayor Tom Dickson said that the public part of the city council's Monday meeting (before they go into executive session, which can be closed to the public) will be open to the public. He said they will limit the number of people admitted to abide by social distancing rules.
"That shouldn't be an issue for us," he said.
Dickson said they are working on live-streaming their meetings. If they have that capability set up by Monday, they will only live-stream the public portion of that meeting.
Tunnel Hill City Administrator Blake Griffin said council members there don't plan to meet for the next few weeks unless necessary.
"We generally don't have a lot of people show up for our meetings, so we shouldn't have trouble maintaining social distancing if we do meet," he said.
Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick said the Town Council there plans to skip its May meeting unless an emergency comes up.
Meeting agenda
The Dalton City Council meets on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Among the items on the agenda are:
• A request by Jose M. Gonzalez to rezone from medium-density, single-family residential to general commercial and high-density residential 9.2 acres at Dawnville Road and Pleasant Grove Drive.
• A request by KCR Properties to rezone from heavy manufacturing to general commercial 3.69 acres at 1280 Veterans Drive.
• A one year-extension of an agreement with BluLynx Solutions of Roswell to consult on the city's Community Development Block Grant program for $62,487. The program is a federal program that helps local governments with affordable housing and anti-poverty efforts as well as infrastructure.
