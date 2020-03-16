Local courts, Whitfield clerk's office outline changes after statewide judicial emergency declared

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Members of the public should avoid coming to the Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court offices until April 14, unless extended, after the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia declared a statewide judicial emergency based on the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, Melica Kendrick, clerk of Superior Court, said in a notice to the public.
During that period:
• Child support can be paid at www.whitfieldcountygapmts.com.
• Real estate can be e-filed at www.gsccca.org.
• Civil e-filings can occur at www.PeachCourt.com.
• Real estate searches can be performed at www.gsccca.org or www.whitfieldcountyga.com.
For more information, call (706) 275-7450.
The four Superior Court judges of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties) — Chief Judge William Boyett, Cindy Morris, Jim Wilbanks and Scott Minter — said in a press release that the judicial emergency means "courts should remain open, to the extent feasible, but should give priority to 'essential functions.'"
Some essential functions, the judges said, are:
• "Cases where an immediate liberty or safety concern is present, requiring the attention of the court as soon as the court is available."
• "Criminal search and arrest warrants, initial appearances and bond reviews."
• "Domestic abuse temporary protective orders and restraining orders."
• Juvenile Court delinquency detention hearings and emergency removal matters."
• "Mental health commitment hearings."
When court proceedings are held, "they should be done in a manner to limit the risk of exposure, where possible," the press release said.
As jury trials were not "designated as an immediate essential function," all Superior Court jury trial weeks scheduled in Whitfield and Murray counties through April 13 are canceled, the press release said. Citizens who have received jury notices through April 13 should disregard them. Defendants will be mailed a new court date.
In addition, "All Superior Court civil and domestic calendars are hereby canceled until April 13, with the exception of temporary protective order hearing calendars," the press release said. "Ex parte motions for temporary protective orders and emergency custody matters will continue to be heard by the presiding judge. Judges will be available to rule on and issue orders on civil or domestic consent agreements."
Criminal non-jury calendars will continue as scheduled, but the judges will work with the district attorney's office, the public defender's office, private attorneys and the clerks of Superior Court "to restrict these calendars to essential cases only, focusing primarily on cases involving defendants who are currently in confinement."
For more information, visit each county's website or call the court administrator's office at (706) 278-5897.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.