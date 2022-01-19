Local COVID-19 hospitalizations surge 65% over past 2 weeks

COVID-19 hospitalizations have surged 65% in the past two weeks at Hamilton Medical Center.
Hamilton Medical Center on Wednesday had 73 COVID patients (56 unvaccinated; 77%); eight of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (five unvaccinated; 62%); and five were on ventilators (three unvaccinated; 60%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Jan. 5 there were 44 COVID patients (31 unvaccinated; 70%); two of those were in the ICU (two unvaccinated; 100%); and one was on a ventilator (one unvaccinated; 100%).
On Monday there were 66 COVID patients (50 unvaccinated; 76%); eight of those were in the ICU (six unvaccinated; 75%); and five were on ventilators (three unvaccinated; 60%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County there have been 337 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 29 probable deaths due to the virus and 990 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Since March 2020 through Tuesday, there have been 24,076 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.