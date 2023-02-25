Northwest Whitfield High School sophomore Finley Bonanno has been selected to move on to the next step in statewide competition for an enviable slot in the Governor’s Honors Program competition.
Bonanno, now 15, has been dancing since she was 2. Besides performing in annual recitals at the Creative Arts Guild, she has had significant roles in the Guild’s annual "Snow Queen" ballet: the title role of the Snow Queen in 2022, and in previous year’s productions Summer Princess, Fall Soloist, Queen of the Sprites and Robber Girl.
She has been a semifinalist in the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix. Her other interests include roles in drama performance at Northwest and in shows at the Artistic Civic Theatre in Dalton. In college, she hopes to continue her involvement with dance and theater, learning special effects makeup technique, dance instruction and choreography.
The Governor’s Honors Program is a residential summer program for skilled, knowledgeable and talented high school sophomores and juniors. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become critical thinkers, innovators and leaders. Applicants must demonstrate high aptitude and interest in the area of their nomination. Experience can be determined based on schoolwork, standardized test scores or extracurricular activities outside of the typical classroom environment.
Students who wish to be nominated to the program must be nominated by a Georgia public school district, private school or a state charter school. Each public school district, private school and state charter school may create its own process for choosing nominees. Each has a dedicated program coordinator who manages the local selection process to determine the students nominated. Contact a school administrator or counselor for details about your local process.
Homeschool students interested in being nominated should contact the public school system he/she is otherwise designated to attend to learn more about the local selection process.
For information about the Guild’s dance program and classes email jessies@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 259-7264.
