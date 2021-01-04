Local Democratic leader encourages votes for Ossoff and Warnock in U.S. Senate runoffs

Republicans David Perdue and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler are more interested in enriching themselves and protecting special interests, while their Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock will fight for "all Georgians" if elected, said Debby Peppers, chair of the Whitfield County Democratic Committee.
"Tomorrow (Tuesday) is a very important day," as a pair of Georgia U.S. Senate races will be decided, Peppers explained outside the Mack Gaston Community Center on Monday. "Historic turnout" allowed President-elect Joe Biden to defeat President Donald Trump in Georgia, the first time a Democrat claimed the state in a presidential election since 1992 and Bill Clinton, and Democrats like Peppers believe that momentum can "carry over" to the Senate contests.
Perdue, whose Senate term ended on Sunday, received 88,098 more votes than Ossoff in November, but because Perdue didn't receive more than 50% of the vote, the two are in a runoff that — along with the Loeffler-Warnock runoff — will decide control of the Senate, which stands 50-48 in the GOP's favor following the Nov. 3 elections; if there is a tie vote in the Senate, the deadlock is broken by the vice president, which will be Democrat Kamala Harris. Loeffler (25.9%), who had been appointed to the Senate by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, and Warnock (32.9%) were the top two vote-getters in a special election for the seat vacated by Republican Johnny Isakson, who resigned due to health considerations.
Ossoff will fight for every Georgian to have access to affordable health care, while Perdue has voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, Peppers said. Perdue is "not for everyday Georgians," but, rather, "a poster boy for corruption."
During his six years in the Senate, Perdue was the Senate's most-prolific stock trader, according to The New York Times, and several of his trades have led Ossoff to label him a "crook." Perdue has denied wrongdoing.
The New York Times reported last month that the Justice Department "had investigated the senator for possible insider trading in his sale of more than $1 million worth of stock in a financial-analysis firm, Cardlytics. Ultimately, prosecutors declined to bring charges."
Perdue declined to show up for a debate against Ossoff late last year "because he can't defend the indefensible," Peppers said. "If he can't show up (for that debate), he won't show up" for his constituents, either.
In Dalton last month, Perdue said he skipped that debate because the pair had debated twice previously, and Ossoff "lied" both times.
Loeffler's stock moves have also drawn scrutiny, and her "ethical misconduct gets worse by the day," Peppers said. She "has looked out for herself consistently."
Loeffler has also denied wrongdoing.
The New York Times reported, "Mr. Perdue’s decision to sell off his stock holdings this past April followed criticism of trades made by several senators in coronavirus-sensitive stocks just after they had attended a Senate briefing on Jan. 24. In the aftermath of those sales, the Justice Department opened investigations into trading by Ms. Loeffler; Sen. Richard M. Burr of North Carolina; his Republican colleague James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma; and Dianne Feinstein, the California Democrat." The newspaper noted the investigation into Loeffler had been closed.
Fortune reported last month, "Both senators from Georgia were investigated for potential insider trading, with the investigations being dropped by the Senate Ethics Committee."
"Both senators, who have repeatedly said they have done nothing wrong, have since largely ended the practice of trading in stocks for individual companies except for businesses where they have personal ties," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last month.
Warnock "knows what it's like to struggle," growing up in a Savannah housing project as the 11th of 12 children, Peppers said. "He's for working people, he'll help protect (individuals) with preexisting conditions (from losing their health care by strengthening the Affordable Care Act, rather than "gutting" it), and he'll build an economy for all Georgia (families)."
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting. Also on the ballot is a runoff election for a seat on the state Public Service Commission between incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr. and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman.
Blackman has "fought hard" for sustainable energy and expanded broadband access in rural areas, said Dan Lovingood, vice chairman of the Whitfield County Democratic Committee. If elected to the Public Service Commission, which regulates the state's utilities, Blackman will continue to "fight hard" for those objectives.
Blackman understands Georgia is a diverse state, but he's committed to "bridging gaps" between urban and rural, between the mountain regions and coastal areas, Lovingood said.
Youth, particularly young Hispanics, are "tired of failed leadership," so they're supporting Blackman, Ossoff and Warnock in Tuesday's elections, said Omar Rodriguez, a local Latino youth leader. "Young people are tired of mistakes by" politicians like Perdue and Loeffler.
"We need change (in order to) bring affordable health care, jobs and housing," Rodriguez said. By electing Ossoff and Warnock, "we can turn the Senate blue (Democratic), and make sure Democrats have a chance to achieve a progressive legislative agenda."
