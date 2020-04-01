After several years on Cleo Way, Dr. Kudzai Chikwava is moving his Dalton practice to the erstwhile Regions bank building on Thornton Avenue, which will not only provide more space, but also to better convey the type of practice Beautiful Smiles operates.
"We ran out of space (here), and we also want to reflect the type of dentistry we provide," including aesthetics, implants, and orthodontics, said Chikwava. "We combine those three to create better outcomes for (patients)."
Typically, patients are referred out of their regular office for those types of procedures, but "we keep all of that in-house," he added. "The whole process is in one location, and that's a big positive."
Chikwava hopes to move into the new building by Sept. 1.
"It took about a year of searching" for him to find that edifice, which "used to be my bank," and it offers "a great location with visibility," he said. "We'll go from five chairs to 10," there will be more privacy for patients to discuss their dental care and there will be a call center to eliminate "bottlenecks up front."
A native of Zimbabwe, Chikwava graduated summa cum laude with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry from North Carolina Central University before earning his Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry. He began his career in Iowa, where he was vice president of the Southwest Iowa Dental Association, prior to moving to Dalton in 2014.
Fleeing the cold of the Plains, Chikwava initially had his sights set on Atlanta, but "I love Dalton," he said. "It's big enough that it has all the amenities you need but small enough that you can really get to know people."
And developing personal connections is pivotal to Chikwava.
"You're not just a dentist in the office; you're a dentist in the community," he said. "You can't run from it, and I love it."
"Being part of the community definitely helps," he added. "You're not just working on their teeth and leaving."
The Calhoun branch is "my baby," and Chikwava practices there twice weekly, a schedule he plans to continue even after the new Thornton Avenue office opens in Dalton, he said. He wants to maintain continuity with his Calhoun patients, and he's needed there for procedures like root canals.
From an early age, Chikwava "wanted to help people, but I didn't want to treat people with diseases," which led him to dentistry rather than becoming a physician, and he elected to leave his homeland for higher education for multiple reasons, he said. Zimbabwe's economy was tanking as he was graduating high school, and the rates of HIV and other diseases remained persistently high, "which was sad to see."
Economic vicissitudes have been a hallmark of Zimbabwe, as the economy contracted for a decade between 1998 and 2008, government price controls on basic basic commodities led to panic buying that left store shelves empty in 2007, and official inflation rates soared in 2019, approaching 500% by the end of last year, according to the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) World Factbook. In addition, while Zimbabwe’s HIV prevalence rate dropped from approximately 29% in 1997 to 15%, it remains among the world’s highest and continues to suppress the country’s life expectancy rate.
Chikwava returns "every other year or so" to his native country, because "I miss some foods, and I miss speaking Shona, but I enjoy it here," he said. "I enjoy the holistic part of (dentistry), and you can't isolate yourself from the community you are in."
Shona is one of Zimbabwe's official languages, according to the CIA's World Factbook. It is also the most widely spoken, ahead of Ndebele, the second-most widely spoken, and English, which is traditionally used for official business.
Chikwava's best friend's parents were North Carolina Central alumni, so his pal also planned to attend the school, and Chikwava opted to join him.
"It was definitely a big transition" from Zimbabwe to America, and "I didn't understand how much different it was going to be, (but) it was a really good experience," he said. "I learned a lot about black history and the black journey," while at North Carolina Central.
His interest in history, community and providing opportunities for all is part of the reason Chikwava is so involved locally. Beautiful Smiles has sponsored several local sports teams, and Chikwava is on the board for the Young Professionals of Northwest Georgia (YPONG).
He also does a free clinic for youth each year, because "too many kids wait too long before visiting a dentist," he said. "The first tooth is when you should start bringing a child to the dentist."
Nearly 17% of youth between the ages of 5 and 19 have untreated dental caries, and 15% of children between the ages of 2 and 17 didn't visit a dentist at all in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood, and if left untreated, it "can have serious consequences, including problems with eating, speaking and learning."
Chikwava believes his dedication to dentistry is part of why his practice has grown.
"I spend a lot of time and money taking continuing education classes to be the best I can be," he said. "I put my heart and soul into the practice."
