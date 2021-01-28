Local elections run smoothly with help of Whitfield County Employee of the Month Rhonda Franks

With all the national media attention on the past election cycle, working for the Whitfield County Board of Elections and Registration isn’t for the faint of heart.
Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of employees like Deputy Assistant Elections Supervisor Rhonda Franks, the Whitfield County office kept the 2020 and 2021 elections running smoothly.
In fact, for her efforts helping oversee the process, Franks has been named Whitfield County’s Employee of the Month for November.
“The employees in the elections office work hard all the time, but this election cycle has been especially grueling as the world has been watching our state so closely,” said Victoria Caylor, a county employee who nominated Franks for the monthly honor. “Rhonda has helped make it all run smoothly, effectively, honorably and accurately. Whitfield never once came up in anyone’s radar because of her and the staff there!”
Caylor says while she doesn’t work in the same department as Franks, she does know that “the results of what they do every day has played out well for Whitfield County voters, and I’m very grateful for it.”
From the registrations, to the absentee ballots, to clean and appropriately functioning machines and precincts, Franks “has a lot to be proud of overseeing,” Caylor said, noting that the entire elections staff is “friendly and knowledgeable.”
“You get a sense that they are truly proud of helping us exercise our rights here, as they should be,” Caylor said. “It’s nice to have that disposition and dedication to doing a great job! That happens because Rhonda does her job well with leading the staff in the office. I wish I could nominate them all.”
To help local residents get a feel for her personality, Franks filled out this questionnaire about herself and her family.
Name: Rhonda Franks
Job title: Deputy assistant elections supervisor
Time with the county: 22 years, eight months
Where I went to high school: Southeast Whitfield
My role as a county employee: Election official
What keeps my job interesting: I love talking to our Whitfield County electors. I have got to know a lot of them through the years. I also have great co-workers.
What gives me a sense of accomplishment on the job: Being part of the democratic process
The most important thing I’ve done on the job: Learning the laws of the Election Codebook and rules of the Georgia State Election Board.
Where I grew up: Resaca
Family: Sons Todd Brown and Heather Frazier
After work, I enjoy: Reading.
Favorite TV show: "Nash Bridges"
Favorite movie: "The Help"
Favorite actor: Don Johnson
Favorite sport/sports team: Basketball / Atlanta Hawks
Favorite meal: Pinto beans, kraut and wieners, fried potatoes
Favorite singing group: Bon Jovi
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: LongHorn
Favorite Whitfield County event: Employee Recognition Luncheon
You can pick anyone to have dinner with (anyone from any time in history) — who is your choice and why?: My maternal grandmother. She was a wise lady and has had a great influence on my life.
I’m most proud of: My children.
Cats or dogs?: Dogs
Cake or pie?: Cake
Cornbread or roll?: Cornbread
Favorite car?: Toyota Camry
Host or be hosted?: Host
Early riser or sleep-in?: Early riser
Best teacher I ever had and why?: Terry Phelps. I love American history and he was a great history teacher.
If I’ve learned one thing in life, it’s: Stop and think before you speak.
Who has had the most impact on my life: My maternal grandmother.
What’s left on my bucket list: Trip to Maine
The best advice I ever got: Stay in church.
